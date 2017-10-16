Placebo cancel Guildhall gig after lead singer falls ill

Have your say

ALTERNATIVE rockers Placebo have been forced to cancel their show at Portsmouth Guildhall tonight at the last minute.

The venue announced today that the group would not take to the stage because lead singer Brian Molko has been suffering with throat problems.

After stuggling through shows in Reading and Cardiff over the weekend, the 44-year-old will travel to London to see a specialist.

A Guildhall spokeswoman said further announcements will be made regarding the show.

In a message to ticket holders, the venue said: ‘In the meantime fans are asked to hold onto their tickets and await further information from their ticket provider.

‘Placebo and Portsmouth Guildhall would like to apologise to the fans for this disappointment and hope for better news soon.’

Picture: Glenn Ashley

The band were formed in 1994 by Molko and guitarist-bassist Stefan Olsdal.

They have released seven studio albums, all of which have reached the top 20 in the UK, and have sold 11 million albums worldwide.