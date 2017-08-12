Plan for new flat building next to old hotel

PLANS have been unveiled to build a new block of flats next to a former hotel.
Pike Planning has submitted proposals to construct a new four-storey building on land at the back of the former Portland Hotel in Tonbridge Street, Southsea.
The full planning application to Portsmouth City Council would comprise of six flats, ground-floor office space, two internal garages and a detached cycle store.
Neighbours have objected to the plans with Ingrid Kilshaw, of Portland Road saying: ‘I am concerned of the effect the development will have for neighbouring properties in regards to loss of light and privacy.’
