Plan for official footpath around The Camber fails

PLEAS for an official footpath around The Camber were rejected by a top councillor on Monday.

The proposals would have seen a public footpath installed around the iconic Old Portsmouth site and added to a definitive map of the city.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for transport on Portsmouth City Council, blocked the proposals at the meeting following the advice of council officers in a report.

He explained that due to The Camber acting as a working dock, it would not be feasible to create a public footpath and still be able to maintain the dock facilities.

Cllr Bosher stated: ‘On the basis of maintaining the existing status quo around the dock, I am happy to agree to the recommendations.’

In addition to this, Cllr Bosher agreed that the Harbour Master should finalise an access policy for the Camber allowing the public to continue to use it subject to its day-to-day running as an operational port.

Similar proposals had been rejected back in 2015.