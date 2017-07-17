Plan for summer and autumn with U3A

AS an organisation, Portsdown U3A caters for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome everyone who wants to join us.

Like all U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun. We learn from each other.

We have a wide range of interest groups that appeal to all tastes.

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road, Cosham, PO6 2QZ.

We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time. Our yearly subscription is great value at £16.

On July 19, we welcome June Imber to speak about Maria Blackborough: A Woman of her Time, which was the 19th century.

Then, after the August break, we meet on September 20. David Harris, from the Hampshire Astronomical Group, will be giving a talk on space.

So why not come along to one or both of these meetings? We would love to see you there.

Portsdown U3A members also get involved in a variety of additional activities.

For instance, members of the local history and genealogy groups have come together to form the Jutland Research Group.

This group has a Heritage Lottery-funded project, The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland, and has produced a roll of honour commemorating the men of Portsmouth and Gosport who were killed in that engagement, along with a map showing the distribution of these casualties in the local area.

Recently, the group had the opportunity to talk about the project at a U3A research conference held at Royal Holloway, University of London.

In the autumn, we shall be advertising more activities, so watch for further announcements.

Go to portsdownu3a.org.uk.