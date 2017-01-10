Planning application to convert former Portsmouth bar into student halls

A BID to convert a former popular bar into new student homes has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council.

The Trafalgar, a Lloyd’s No. 1 bar, in Edinburgh Road, was closed by JD Wetherspoon in July and the building was bought by Southsea firm GI Contractors.

It was put up for sale in December 2015 by owner JD Wetherspoon along with 33 of its other UK pubs as part of a ‘periodic review’ of its stock.

Wetherspooons chairman Tim Martin said the 33 pubs had up to 30 per cent poorer sales than others it operated.

Around 50 staff were transferred to other pubs.

GI Contractors now intends to change the use of the building – in the Charles Dickens ward – to form 148 student halls on four floors.

The application also includes a public house and a cafe/restaurant on the ground floor.