Police deal with distressed man on rooftop in Portsmouth

POLICE are negotiating with a man who is threatening to hurl himself off a roof near a primary school.

The distressed male has been on the roof of a property in Cottage Grove, Somers Town, Portsmouth, for several hours.

Police officers were alerted to the emergency at about 9.38am and remain at the scene, a spokeswoman for the service said.

The News understands that pupils at the nearby Cottage Grove Primary School are being kept inside until the incident has been dealt with.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘We are on seen and dealing with the situation.’