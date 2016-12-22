Police decide against extra patrols in Portsmouth after Berlin attack

POLICE across Hampshire are not to follow other police forces by adding extra patrols across the county’s cities following the deadly terrorist attack in Berlin.

West Midlands Police are increasing visible police patrols in Birmingham and reviewing a number of other security measures following the attack in Berlin on Monday night.

A dozen people were killed and 48 people were injured when a truck drove into packed crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said that while ‘there has been conversations’ regarding boosting police patrols in Portsmouth, Winchester and Southampton it was decided ‘to keep things the way that they are’.

The threat to the UK from international terrorism remains at severe, meaning it is considered highly likely that an attack could take place.