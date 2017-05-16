Police hunt for duo who helped rape victim in Portsmouth

POLICE are appealing to speak to two Good Samaritans who helped a woman after she was raped.

The victim was assaulted at about 1.30am on Saturday, May 6, near the Unite Student building in Greetham Street, Southsea.

The Unite Students building close to where the attack took place Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170322-8368)

A man and a woman rushed to the distressed 36-year-old’s aid after the attack, and called one of her family members.

Detectives are now urging the pair to come forward and assist them with their enquiries.

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We would like to speak to them as they may have information, which is vital to our investigation.’

The official added that a 21-year-old man from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over.

‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation,’ the police spokeswoman added.

Those with information about the attack can call police on 101, quoting 44170169942 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.