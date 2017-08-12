Police release CCTV image following Guildhall attack

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man, following an attack on a 20-year-old woman in June.

Officers want to speak to him after the incident on Isambard Brunel Street, near Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on June 25.

The incident happened some time between 2.50am and 3.10am.

PC Sonia Judkins, said: ‘I know this incident happened some time ago, but lots of people can be seen in the CCTV when the incident took place and I am confident someone would have seen what happened. The image is a bit blurry, but if you know this person, I think you’ll recognise him.

‘Were you out that Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning? Do you recognise the man in the CCTV?

‘If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 quoting 44170243848.’