Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing man from Portsmouth

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Portsmouth.

Christopher Yeomans, aged 54, was last seen at about 10.45am this morning in Locksway Road.

He is described as white, five foot 10 inches, of medium builld, with short grey hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jumper with a blue polo shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

Inspector Martin Gilholm said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone who thinks they’ve seen Christopher since this morning to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

‘Mr Yeomans is considered vulnerable and we’re concerned for his welfare.

‘We know Christopher has friends in Portsmouth and in the Stubbington area.

‘If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting 44170393096.’