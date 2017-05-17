Police warn of rogue traders in Southsea

PEOPLE are being warned to be wary of cold-calling rogue traders.

Police issued the call for vigilance following a rise of reported dodgy building firms doing house-to-house calls in Southsea.

PCSO Steven Burden said residents across the area had been visited by a roofing company/property maintenance firm.

He said: ‘Please can we remind all Southsea residents to be extra vigilant with door to door sales people and not to agree to any works being carried out there and then.

‘Rogue traders can be clever by using scare and pressure tactics and quite often the work they are recommending is not required.

‘We believe it is always a good idea to get at least three quotes on any potential work before the company is chosen.’

PCSO Burden said firms could be checked out by trading standards.

But he added: ‘We urge everyone to do their own research prior to employing a company.’