Police warning ahead of Bestival

TRAFFIC around Portsmouth ferry port will be monitored as thousands of people head to Bestival, police have said.

Officers have also warned they will take ‘robust’ action over drugs and psychoactive substances – legal highs.

Bestival is held on the Isle of Wight, with police at Robin Hill Country Park from Thursday to Monday.

Supt Andy Houghton, silver commander at the festival, said: ‘Our priority is to make Bestival a safe event, working alongside the event organisers and other partners.’

He added: ‘We’ll also be working closely with the ferry companies and patrolling routes on the mainland to ensure that traffic doesn’t cause an issue elsewhere.

‘Please follow all agencies’ social media feeds for the latest updates.

‘We will be maintaining a robust position on drugs and psychoactive substances, all of which are banned from the site.

‘If you are found with drugs or psychoactive substances you will at the very least be ejected from site and barred from returning, and there is a very good chance you will be arrested and prosecuted.’

‘Even just dabbling in illegal drugs and psychoactive substances can have catastrophic or fatal consequences.’