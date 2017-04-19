POLL RESULTS: Do Portsmouth voters agree with a snap General Election?

MPs have voted in favour of holding a snap General Election on June 8, but do voters in Portsmouth agree with their decision?

With the prime minister needing two-thirds of Parliament to vote in favour of the election, 522 MPs voted for and just 13 against.

The general election will be held on June 8.

It looks like voters in Portsmouth are in agreement, with 67 per cent of readers in our poll saying they would be in favour of another election.

About one in four (27 per cent) said they thought an election would be a bad idea, while 7 per cent said they were not sure.

Telling MPs it was time to ‘put our fate in the hands of the people and let the people decide’, Mrs May earlier told the House of Commons: ‘We are determined to bring stability to the United Kingdom for the long term and that’s what this election will be about - leadership and stability.

‘The decision facing the country will be clear. I will be campaigning for strong and stable leadership in the national interest with me as Prime Minister and I will be asking for the public’s support to continue to deliver my plan for a stronger Britain, to lead the country for the next five years and to give the certainty and stability that we need.’

She added that a large majority for the Tories would strengthen the government’s hand in negotiating a good Brexit deal and provide ‘strong and stable leadership in the national interest’.

Yesterday we spoke to voters in Portsmouth about their thoughts on the election.

There were 150 votes in The News’ online poll.