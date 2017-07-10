POLL RESULTS: Should the RSPCA be given more police powers to protect animals?

The RSPCA is believed to be looking for more police powers to allow inspectors to enter private property and seize pets - but do our readers think this is a good idea?

The charity is in talks with police chiefs and the government about new statutory powers, which would give inspectors access to gardens, sheds and outhouses, without a police officer.

And it looks like the charity has the support of our readers, with 71 per cent saying they should be given more powers to help protect animals.

On the other hand 29 per cent said the country did not need the RSPCA to be a private police force, and voted no.

It comes after four snakes were found dead in plastic boxes near Mountbatten Close in Gosport.

The RSPCA said the boxes had been dumped by the snakes’ owner and had started an investigation.