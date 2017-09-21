POLL: Should Portsmouth have a city-wide resident parking zone?

The idea of a city-wide resident parking zone in Portsmouth has been bought up again - but do you think it would be a success?

There are currently more than 30 of the zones in Portsmouth, but it has been previously suggested that they are expanded to cover the city or abolished altogether.

Some people have said that the scheme would help protect parking places for residents, while critics say the zones would just shift the parking problems to other areas.

Councillors in Portsmouth plan to consult residents on the plans later this year.

If there is public backing, the scheme could be recommended for approval by the city council’s cabinet.

