Pompey fans say supporters’ trust needs seat on any board under Michael Eisner

FANS have called for the Pompey Supporters’ Trust to have at least one seat on any future board should billionaire Michael Eisner buy the club.

More than 2,000 people took part in a survey by the club’s majority owner – the Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) – to gather fans’ views as the club enter talks with the former Disney CEO.

The survey posed 28 questions to fans, including how important it is that the PST retains at least one seat on the board should Mr Eisner be successful in his bid.

In response, 94 per cent said that it was either ‘essential’ or ‘important’ that the trust had a seat on the board.

Also, 86 per cent of fans said that it was either ‘essential’ or ‘important’ that the trust retains a share of the ownership should Mr Eisner make an offer to purchase the club.

It comes following Mr Eisner’s exclusive interview with The News earlier this month in which he said that there would be no fan representation on his club board.

He said at the time: ‘I intend to inject a significant amount of money beyond the acquisition price, on Fratton Park, the Academy, on the pitch, and, if and when we get to the Championship, significant becomes substantial.

‘If I am going to do all of that, I am going to have to make the important decisions.’

A statement from the trust said: ‘As part of ongoing negotiations, we have made it clear to Mr Eisner what issues are important to shareholders and members of the PST.

‘Given that we represent the largest share in the club, we would hope to see our members’ views on supporter ownership and involvement, and protection of the club’s heritage, reflected in any bid.

‘The survey showed that worthwhile supporter representation is something that our members strongly favour.’

The survey also revealed that a majority of fans consider Pompey to be a Championship club. In total, 57 per cent said that level would the furthest the club would go under the current ownership.