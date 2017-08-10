Pompey finish in the top half - in the house price league...

Pompey have been named in the top half of a house price Premier League table.

Prices in the area around Fratton Park have risen 276 per cent in the last 20 years, according to research by Halifax.

Pompey fans watch the season opener against Rochdale. Picture: Joe Pepler

To mark the start of the 26th Premier League season, the bank looked at the prices of properties near the grounds of the 49 clubs which have played in the country’s top division since 1992.

It then analysed how the property values have changed over the last two decades.

The average home price in the postal district around Fratton Park has increased from £59,359 in 1997 to £223,428 in 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur were top of the price table, with the average home value in the area surrounding their White Hart Lane stadium soaring by 655 per cent, from £59,638 in 1997 to £450,104 in 2017.

It appears that success on the field has rubbed off on property prices in the areas surrounding the grounds of many of the nation’s top-flight clubs. Martin Ellis

West Ham United were runners up with house price growth of 611 per cent, with Charlton Athletic third with 583 per cent.

Northern clubs dominated the bottom part of the table, with Blackpool coming last with 124 per cent followed by Middlesbrough with 135 per cent.

Martin Ellis, housing economist at Halifax, said: ‘As we welcome the 26th Premier League season, it appears that success on the field has rubbed off on property prices in the areas surrounding the grounds of many of the nation’s top-flight clubs.

‘In the last 20 years, average house prices immediately outside some of the country’s top clubs have seen rises that far outstrip the country as a whole, with some areas also benefiting from the associated infrastructure improvements that come with clubs moving to new stadiums.’

Tottenham Hotspur came top of the Halifax league table.

____________

Top clubs in Halifax’s table

1. Tottenham Hotspur, £450,104, 655%

2. West Ham United, £330,459, 611%

3. Charlton Athletic, £464,208, 583%

4. Queens Park Rangers, £704,042, 548%

=5. Chelsea, £1,108,649, 524%

=5. Fulham, £1,108,649, 524%

Bottom clubs in Halifax’s table

1. Blackpool, £88,668, 124%

2. Middlesbrough, £69,630, 135%

3. Newcastle United, £148,775, 146%

4. Bradford City, £93,174, 155%

5. Wolverhampton, £102,675, 157%