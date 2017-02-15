Pompey MP looking forward to the fair

The Older Persons’ Fair 2017 is being held tomorrow at Portsmouth Cathedral, and is not only offering older people in the city the chance to connect with one another and make new friends, but also to have a free health check-up.

The event will be running from 10am until 2pm, and will feature a wide variety of exhibitors from across the Hampshire region.

Age UK Portsmouth, FoodCycle Pompey, The Silver Line and the National Osteoperosis Society are just some of the organisations that will have stalls set up at tomorrow’s fair.

Refreshments, which have been generously provided by the Tesco Fratton Park store, will be available for visitors throughout the day.

Flick Drummond said that the event is a great opportunity for both the elderly and their carers.

The Portsmouth South MP said: ‘I am very concerned about loneliness for older people in the city and I hope that this will be a venue where retired residents and their families, or those close to retirement, can come and find out all about activities in the city that they can get involved in.

‘There will a wide range of local and national exhibitors and Rowlands Pharmacy is kindly offering free blood pressure, asthma and COPD tests and general advice on health and wellbeing.

‘However, perhaps most importantly, the fair will also be a place where older people can meet up and chat about life, their experiences and also pat me on the shoulder and have a talk as I will have a surgery table at the event.

‘We are really looking forward to having a big turnout for this event.’

