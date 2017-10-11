Pompey owner hits out at Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein over sexual harassment claims

POMPEY owner Michael Eisner has said he sacked disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein from the Walt Disney Corporation because he was an ‘incorrigible bully’, and no idea about his former employee’s ‘horrible actions’.

Harvey and his brother Bob left the company in 2005 after a number of disagreements with management, including financing films behind the back of chairman Eisner.

The claims come after several leading names in film accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment, abuse and other sexual misconduct.

Yesterday Eisner tweeted: ‘Fired Weinsteins because they were irresponsible, and Harvey was an incorrigible bully. Had no idea he was capable of these horrible actions.’

Deadline Hollywood reported that things between the two sides reached a boiling point when the brothers financed and released Fahrenheit 9/11 despite Eisner telling them not to.

The film, focusing on the events on September 9 2001, was later criticised for alleged inaccuracies.