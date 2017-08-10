Pompey shareholders to be given options for share refund following Eisner purchase

POMPEY shareholders are set to be able to apply to get their £1,000 back through a new scheme following Michael Eisner’s purchase of the club.

Shareholders will be invited to apply for a full withdrawal and refund of their community share or shares, however, they will also be offered a number of other options with their share which are under consideration.

These options include repayment of future years of membership, payment to Pompey in the Community as a donation from the shareholder for a project that is yet to be identified or as a payment to Pompey Supporters Trust as a donation for an as-yet unidentified project.

The PST board are looking to hear of any suggestions for community projects that members feel the board or Pompey in the Community could fund.

A detailed explanation of the process will be published ahead of the next AGM.