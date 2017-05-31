Pompey thugs hunted

POMPEY fans who threw coins at people and damaged buildings in Portsmouth’s city centre are being hunted by police.

Officers have released CCTV images for four men they would like to speak to in connection with a spate of violent disorder in Guildhall.

It took place before the Portsmouth FC v Plymouth Argyle FC game on Friday, April 14, between 11am and 11.30am.

PC Charlotte Pocock, said: ‘These incidents took place in busy public places and caused considerable concern and worry to innocent members of the public who happened to be in the area.

‘I am appealing for anyone who recognises any of the men in the CCTV to get in touch.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44170139426.