Portsmouth abuse service team set to carry inflatable elephant on Great South Run

DEDICATED workers who help victims of sex abuse are lacing up their trainers for the Great South Run.

Gemma Green, from Parcs, is part of the team, having previously run the arduous Marathon Des Sables for the Portsmouth-based charity.

Now Gemma and five others will carry their ‘Elephant in the Room’ on the 10-mile course later this month.

They are aiming to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and raise money for their specialist therapist who workers with children.

Gemma said: ‘All the money that we raise goes into the service. It goes into the children’s service for children five years upwards.’

Last week they took part in the Southsea Parkrun as a trial with the elephant.

Gemma added: ‘We had so many people coming up to us .

‘We’re really pleased that people are seeing what it’s about and talking about it amongst themselves.’

The Parcs team has already raised £478 out of its £500 target for the run.

Centre director Kim Hosier said: ‘The Parcs elephant in the room represents the denial that continues to surround sexual abuse.’

The team has been taking the elephant out to raise awareness with people, encourage others to talk about abuse taking place in the city and pointing people toward support services.

Parcs receives no funding for its child therapist service.

For more and to donate, see mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kimhosier1