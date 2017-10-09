Portsmouth amputee footballer through to European final

Have your say

A TOP amputee footballer from Portsmouth is to play in a European final.

Ray Westbrook, from Cosham, is in Turkey playing for the English national amputee side.

Tonight he is due to play the Turkish national side in the European Amputee Championships final that starts UK time at 5pm.

His partner Hiedi Jones, 35, said: ‘I’m ecstatic regardless of the score today.

‘Everybody that follows Ray and the football club will agree with me that to get where they are today is a massibe achievement.

‘He’s going to be so proud to walk out on the pitch in front of 30,000 people, that’s all he’s dreamed of.’

Ray, who manages Portsmouth Amputee FC, flew out to Turkey 10 days ago for the tournament.

He lost his left leg to cancer at the age of 13.

The English side have made it through to the finals having beaten France, Russia, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

The match is due to be streamed live on YouTube.