Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society set for 108th birthday exhibition

AN ART society is gearing up to celebrate its birthday.

The Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society – founded by late local artist William Lionel Wyllie – turns 108 in July.

In celebration, the group will be holding their 108th annual summer art exhibition at the Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral, High Street, Old Portsmouth from Saturday, July 29.

Open daily from 9am-5pm until Thursday, August 10, the exhibition will feature more than 500 paintings by member artists of all skill levels.

Two local sponsors – the Southsea Gallery and the White Dog Gallery, Southsea – will each select their favourite painting, with prizes awarded to winning artists.

A private preview of the exhibition will take place on Friday, July 28, where Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Ken Ellcome will select his favourite painting.

For info, visit www.portshantsart.org.uk.