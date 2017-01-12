Portsmouth aquarium to hold its annual stock-take this weekend

AN AQUARIUM’s annual stock-take takes place this weekend.

Portsmouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium is holding its own fish census on Saturday and Sunday and is asking volunteers to help spot certain species including sharks, rays and seahorses.

Experts at Blue Reef will then conduct an official check and the child with the closest estimate of each animal mentioned will win a free family pass.

Blue Reef’s Hannah Butt said: ‘While the team of aquarists will be conducting their own official checks, they have also organised a series of special fishy censuses for members of the public.

‘Although we monitor all the displays on a daily basis this is our annual opportunity to double check our figures and to see if we’ve had any unexpected additional births.

‘It can sometimes be seen as a bit of a chore but we are planning on making it into a fun event by asking our visitors to get involved as well to ensure we haven’t miscounted.’