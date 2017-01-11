Portsmouth authors to host talk at a book festival

AUTHORS who have written crime novels set in Portsmouth are holding a talk at an upcoming event.

Pauline Rowson and Graham Hurley will be interviewed in ‘Portsmouth Coppers’ as part of Portsmouth BookFest.

The pair will chat to former criminal barrister and crime author Diana Bretherick about why they set their crime novels in Portsmouth.

There will also be a question and answer session from the audience followed by a book signing.

Pauline Rowson, who lives in Hayling Island, has written 13 crime novels and the main character of her books is detective Andy Horton, whereas Graham has based a series of books in the area which have been turned into a French television series.

The events will take place on Saturday, March 4 between 10.30am-12.30pm at Portsmouth Central Library.

Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased online from any Portsmouth City Council library or by calling (023) 9268 8037.