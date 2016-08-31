Portsmouth boy, 14, missing for three days

WORRIED family members have not seen missing 14-year-old Stefan Humphries for three days.

The teenager, of Kirpal Road, Milton, left home on Sunday evening saying he was going to see a friend.

But he has not been seen since he left.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: 'His family are now really worried as they haven't heard from him since.'

Stefan is white, about 5ft, is slim and has brown hair.

He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with white at the bottom, light blue shorts, and white Adidas trainers.

The youngster was carrying an orange skateboard at the time on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44160324326.