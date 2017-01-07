Portsmouth celebrates 30 year twinning milestone

A CELEBRATION is being held to kick off the 30th anniversary celebrations of Portsmouth’s twinning with Caen.

On Tuesday, January 24, a quiz night will be held at the White Horse Pub in Southsea Terrace, Southsea.

We visit Caen quite often, and we are always at the Kite Festival in Southsea; it is a beautiful relationship that we share together. Jean Barrow, Portsmouth Caen Twinning Group

Jean Barrow from the Portsmouth Caen Twinning Group said: ‘The link between the two places is very strong indeed, due in large part to the role that both of us played in the D-Day landings during the Second World War.

‘We visit Caen quite often, and we are always at the Kite Festival in Southsea; it is a beautiful relationship that we share together.

‘Now that we aren’t officially a part of Portsmouth City Council, we have to fund ourselves - money raised will be used to fund a student’s visit during an exchange trip, and other projects.’

The event will begin at 8pm that evening. Tickets cost £6 and are available from either Tango Tea on Albert Road, the Spinnaker Tower, or from a committee member.

For more information visit facebook.com/CaenPortsmouthFriendshipGroup.