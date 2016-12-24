Portsmouth charity stunned by city’s generosity at Christmas

THE head of a charity that helps about 1,000 needy and homeless people in the area has praised Portsmouth for its generosity over Christmas.

Carole Damper is the chief executive of The Roberts Centre, in Crasswell Street, Landport – one of the good causes to receive donated gifts from readers of The News.

And the site has been backed by countless other people from across the city, who have been offering presents and supplies for the homeless throughout the festive period.

Speaking to The News, Carole said: ‘I think when you’re in a bad place it’s wonderful to know that other people are thinking about you. Even though you’re never going to meet them, it’s nice to know someone cares.’

Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond also handed over a bag full of toiletries and to the centre.

She said: ‘Nobody should ever be left behind, especially at Christmas.

‘The community support shown by Portsmouth is absolutely incredible.’

Mrs Drummond, who has backed the government’s homelessness reduction bill, says there is still room to improve.

She aims to increase the time councils can support the homeless and raise the age the state looks after young people in care from 18 to 25.