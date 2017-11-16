Portsmouth churches back military pledge

WORSHIPPERS from Portsmouth’s Anglican Diocese will show their commitment to the military later this month.

The Anglican Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, will sign the Armed Forces Covenant during a service in Portsmouth Cathedral at 6pm on Tuesday, November 28.

The pledge is a commitment to treat military personnel and their families fairly.

The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock, will also sign it, alongside Lt Col Ian Stevenson, a chaplain from the army, and Air Commodore Alan Opie from the Royal Air Force. Also attending will be the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South.

Bishop Christopher said: ‘The diocese values its strong links with the armed forces, not least because of the substantial presence of army, air force and naval personnel in Hampshire. Many former members of the services live in the parts of the county we serve and the Isle of Wight.’

The covenant was created as a way for the nation to promise to treat serving and former military personnel and their families fairly, in areas such as education, housing and health care.

The pledge can be signed up nation and local government, work places and charities. For details, see gov.uk