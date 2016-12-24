Portsmouth churches’ festive appeal raises £12k for the homeless

A FESTIVE campaign by a religious community group has managed to raise more than £12,000 of food vouchers – which will now go towards feeding scores of hungry homeless people in the area.

The Churches Homeless Action has drummed up one of its biggest donations yet, with countless people offering food vouchers to the neediest residents living on the county’s streets.

The campaign was organised by Canon Bob White of St Mary’s Church, in Fratton Road, Fratton, and supported by The News.

In a statement on Facebook, the church said it was ‘overwhelmed by generosity and care for those on the margins’.

While Father Bob said: ‘I’m always proud of the city when things like this happen.

‘At a time when the economy is tight and people’s budgets are limited vouchers like this are a very precious gift to give.’

The campaign has been running for about 16 years, generating about £135,000 for the homeless during this time.

This year’s effort launched a couple of months ago and has been backed by thousands of people.

Father Bob added donations are still pouring in and hoped it would hit the £13,000 mark.

Last year’s the community appeal raised about £14,000.