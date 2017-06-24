Portsmouth clinicians in need of people for study

RESEARCHERS want people who have survived sepsis to join a discussion group for a new study.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT), which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, needs helps with the design of a new study, the PinPOInt study (Predicting Patient Outcomes from Infection). Its aim is to improve the early detection of sepsis.

A spokeswoman from PHT said: ‘If you are willing to give a couple of hours to meet with the researchers and other sepsis survivors, please join us for a group discussion.’

The meeting is on July 4 between 5pm and 7pm at the Oasis Wellness Centre, at QA Hospital.

To register an interest to attend email Dr Paul Schmidt at paul.schmidt@porthosp.nhs.uk.