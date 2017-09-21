Portsmouth Comic Con organisers praise ‘overwhelming response’ to ticket sales

ORGANISERS of a major Comic Con event in Portsmouth next year say they have had an ‘overwhelming response’ from people buying tickets.

Last week Portsmouth Guildhall announced it will host Portsmouth Comic Con, International Festival of Comics on May 5 and 6, in partnership with Tripwire Magazine.

Kelly Haswell, head of marketing and sales at the Guildhall, said: ‘There are a lot of comic fans out there who are obviously delighted that an event like this is coming to Portsmouth.

‘Tickets are selling very quickly so we do advise people to book early and take advantage of our Early Bird ticket price.’

Visitors will able to get a behind-the -scenes glimpse of popular shows including Doctor Who and Game of Thrones.

Confirmed guests include Geof Darrow, from Hard Boiled and Shaolin Cowboy,

For more information and to buy tickets go to portsmouthcomiccon.co.uk.