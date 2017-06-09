Portsmouth community activist speaks out over London attack

A COMMUNITY activist has spoken out following the latest terror attack in London.

Sumel Chowdhury, who helped organise a vigil for Portsmouth’s Muslim, Catholic, Hindu and Sikh communities in the city following the Manchester attacks, has labelled the three men who killed eight people in London as ‘lunatics and losers’.

He said: ‘I am speechless and devastated about what happened. My prayers and thoughts go out to the victims and the families of those who have been affected by lunatics and losers.

‘Many thanks to the police and emergency services for their quick response.’

Mr Chowdhury, from North End, added: ‘This is my home. British people are my people.

‘I will do everything possible to make sure that my country and my people are safe and anyone who does not like Britain do me a favour, return your passport and leave.

‘Those idiots, nutters who do not like us and our way of life.

‘Our clear message to these people is that they do not belong here.’