A SIKH temple is to be closed until New Years Day to allow for work to be carried out.

Portsmouth Sikh Community Temple, in Margate Road will be shut over the Christmas weekend and up until New Year’s Day.

Raiminder Singh, from the temple said: ‘We apologise to all those who were planning to visit the temple over the week. This closure is due to unforeseen work.’

Those looking for more information on the closure is asked to call Mr Singh on 07850 291867.