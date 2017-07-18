Portsmouth councillors team up to tackle tombstoning

SAFETY fears and a rise in anti-social behaviour has led to councillors joining forces in a bid to tackle the problem.

Old Portsmouth has been hit by a series of problems in recent weeks such as an increase in ant-social behaviour and children tombstoning off the Camber.

Now a cross-party group of Councillor Robert New, Tory cabinet member for community safety and ward councillors Tom Wood, Rob Wood and Ryan Brent have come together in a bid to halt the issues.

Working with the police, community wardens and clean city team, they are looking to tackle the problems head-on.

Cllr New said: ‘We are looking to raise awareness around issues such as tombstoning and potential safety hazards associated with the past time from the Round Tower and the Camber. The last thing we want to see is a person with a broken neck or back.’

Cllr Tom Wood said: ‘This summer has been the worst for many years for anti-social behaviour by the Hot Walls. ‘I’m glad councillors are looking for a positive solution.’