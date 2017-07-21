Portsmouth couple survive deadly Mediterranean earthquake

A PANICKED couple from Portsmouth have told of the terrifying moment a deadly earthquake struck, causing the room of their holiday home to ‘shake’.

Misha Sugrue-gee and her partner Angelito Barbierato, 32, were asleep in their room in Dalyan, Turkey, when the magnitude-6.7 quake hit.

Their room began vibrating violently at 1.30am today as the powerful tremor rattled the quaint seaside resort.

Misha, of North End, said it was the most powerful earthquake to hit the region in recent years and left locals ‘worried’.

The 24-year-old said: ‘I had just drifted off to sleep when my partner woke me because he thought I was having a nightmare. As I woke I was a little confused as could feel light shaking then everything started to sway.

‘As stupid as it sounds I thought my partner or someone was shaking the bed then it all stopped and went eerily silent and then I realised what happened.

‘I think I was more in shock after because I couldn’t quite believe what had happened. I was more panicked than scared because I hadn’t quite realised what had happened.

‘Turkish neighbours were very worried as they have family in Istanbul and they are known for earth quakes.’

The quake’s epicentre was focused in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Kos – about 70 miles away from Misha and her partner.

Two men, from Sweden and Turkey, died on the island while around 200 other people were injured.

The natural disaster also cracked walls, shattered windows and caused flooding in some of the buildings at the Turkish resort of Bodrum – which is north-east of where Misha and Angelito were staying.

The pair had been visiting family and were staying in a private villa.

Misha said the earthquake caused minor damage, adding: ‘It was big for what they’ve had before but not as bad as Bodrum or Kos. It was more unsettling as I wasn’t sure what was going on.’

The quake came as millions of British holidaymakers are expected to head overseas for their summer holidays and air traffic controllers are dealing with the busiest day in UK aviation history.

Abta said Kos Airport has reopened but holidaymakers are being warned to expect delays.