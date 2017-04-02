Portsmouth decorator labels quadrupling of resident parking permit ‘unjust’

A DECORATOR has called out a council for being ‘unjust’ after the price of third resident parking permits quadrupled.

Michael Brown, who runs his own decorating business, was shocked to see a bill from Portsmouth City Council charging him £510 per year for his work van’s permit.

I was in shock when I saw the amount. It is unjust to charge that amount of money for a working permit Michael Brown, decorator

The council introduced the mammoth increase in the charges - which were originally at £120 per year - last September.

The decorator of Derby Road, North End, claims he never received any notification about the changes but the council said he should have received notifications,

Mr Brown said: ‘I was in shock when I saw the amount.

‘It is unjust to charge that amount of money for a working permit. I live with another person and we both have a personal car so I require the third parking permit for my van as I need it for my livelihood due to the fact it has all my equipment and I cannot do my job without it.

‘I’m self-employed and with the other permit for my car, that’s nearly £550 being taken out of my profits.

‘Where would this money be spent? It seems as if their policies were thrown out of the window when they came up with this.’

The increase - which was brought in to encourage alternative methods of commuting to the city - came into force on January 1 this year.

A spokesman for the council said that the price rise was notified to residents in the winter edition of its seasonal magazine called Flagship - which goes to every home and business in the city.

The change was also covered in The News, on the council website and the council spokesman stated permit-holders were informed in renewal reminder letters.

Councillor Jim Fleming, cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: ‘Lack of parking spaces in residential streets is a major concern for many people.

‘The price rise was not about raising money, it was about trying to influence people’s behaviour and sending a signal that in areas with pressure on parking, multiple vehicle ownership is not desirable or sustainable.’

Cllr Fleming added that since the decision, he no longer owns a car and has chosen to car share and use public transport more often.