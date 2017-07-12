Portsmouth drummer performs at London’s O2 Arena...on the roof!

MANY musicians dream of playing at London’s O2 Arena – but one drummer is proud to say he’s played ON it!

Well-known Portsmouth musician Nathan Hill let rip on a snare drum on top of the iconic venue after raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Nathan, 28, from North End, was able to take home his prize after raising the most money for non-profit organisation Roll Out The Barrel Trust’s challenge for drummers across the country.

As a performer with Portsmouth-based dance act Kassassin Street and pub cover band The Bootlegs, Nathan raised £2,071.25 for the charity through a variety of different performances across Portsmouth.

One was a shared drum solo with the landlord of The Phoenix pub in North End.

Nathan said: ‘It was a really cool thing to be able to do.

‘Everybody dreams of playing at the O2 as musicians, so at least I can say I have played there in some capacity!’

He decided to get involved in the challenge after hearing about the good work that the Roll Out The Barrel Trust carries out across the world.

The charity seeks to provide water barrels to deprived countries where people have to travel long distances to obtain clean water.

Nathan added: ‘I’ve played charity gigs before and I always want to do my bit to help out when I can.

‘It really is a wonderful charity which does such important work, so I was very keen to get involved.’

Nathan and a handful of other drummers made the daring climb up to the top of the arena on May 23, where the musician took his drumsticks to a Merlin snare drum courtesy of the British Drum Co.

The others also got the chance to join in to create a real cacophony of sound for the London skyline.

In total, the group of about 40 drummers raised £11,500 for the charity.

Describing the experience, Nathan added: ‘I am just glad I didn’t fall off!

‘Once I got up there, I was trying to spot myself a Greggs!

‘But truthfully, it really was an unforgettable experience and I will have many fond memories from playing there.’

More information about the Roll Out The Barrel Trust is at rolloutthebarrel.org.