Portsmouth environment campaigners meet bank to voice concern over climate change

ENVIRONMENTAL activists met a bank manager to discuss the company’s alleged role in destroying a rainforest.

Members of Greenpeace Portsmouth voiced their concerns to the manager of HSBC’s branch in Commercial Road, Portsmouth over the destruction of Indonesia’s rainforests for palm oil, which activists say HSBC is helping fund.

James Sebley, a Greenpeace activist from Portsmouth, said: ‘Many people are concerned about the destruction of the world’s rainforests, and they already know that palm oil plays a major role in that problem.’

Campaigners also spoke to the public on the issue on Saturday.