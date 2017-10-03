Portsmouth Guildhall to shine brighter with new lighting system

THE Guildhall is set to bring greater light to Portsmouth's main square after a £50,000 boost.

A new state-of-the-art LED light system has been installed on the entrance of one of the city's most iconic buildings.

Featuring 19 individual lights, it can illuminate the front of the building in a range of colours and can be fully programmed to allow different timings, lighting levels and colour combinations.

Portsmouth City Council is funding the work and Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture said the new system will make the Guildhall look even better.

Cllr Symes, who is a trustee of Portsmouth Cultural Trust - that manages the building, said: 'The Guildhall is a beautiful building and this work will make it look even better.

'It provides a fantastic backdrop for a host of events and the new lights will enhance that further.

'I am delighted the council has been able to complete this work and continue its investment in heritage sites across the city.'

The new lighting system will also save up to 75 per cent on energy bills in comparison to its predecessor and the building's ceiling has also undergone maintenance while accessibility to the site has been improved.