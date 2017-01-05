Portsmouth International Port says it wants more cruise ships despite firm’s liquidation setback

Portsmouth International Port’s harbour master says he wants to attract more cruise ships despite firm going bust.

As reported by The News, All Leisure Holidays (ALH), which owns cruise firms calling into the city, cancelled thousands of bookings and left holiday makers in the lurch after it collapsed.

Rupert Taylor, harbour master at Portsmouth International Port said: ‘We are saddened to learn the news regarding All Leisure Holidays.

‘ALH successfully based their Northern European summer cruise season from the Port during the last six years.

‘ALH accounted for 19 of our current 47 cruise ship bookings for 2017. Whilst this is disappointing it accounts for less than one per cent of the port’s total income.

‘Portsmouth International Port remains committed to establishing and developing its cruise business.

‘With its first class facilities, excellent transport links and reputation for excellence we are confident it will remain a popular choice for cruise companies and passengers.’