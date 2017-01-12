‘Portsmouth isn’t perfect - but it does have quite a lot going for it’

Readers have reacted after we reported that Portsmouth was named as number five in a list of the top 10 cities to look for work in 2017.

The list published by job site CV-Library named Southampton as the fourth best city, with Liverpool first, Edinburgh second and London third.

Here are some of the comments made by readers of our Facebook page about work in Portsmouth and the city itself.

HOLLY WHELLER: What constitutes a good city to work in? The inner city traffic jams? Link to one motorway that has delays every day? Paid parking everywhere you look. Or the lack of diverse jobs? Hmmm, hard to decide...

ELAINE BRYANT: I’ve lived away from my home town for years and still miss it so much. Visitors love to come and visit for its historical dockyard and the uncommercialised seafront and good shopping facilities. There are good links to the continent as well.

CHRIS ARNOLD: I’m not surprised – it does have quite a lot going for it. It’s not perfect - no place is - but shops are pretty close together in areas such as North End and Commercial Road. Gunwharf Quays is great too, with good transport links by road, rail and ferry. Park and ride in Portsmouth is very good but can bé a victim of its success and get full. There are often events on the Common for familys to enjoy. I wish they had a light railway along the seafront from Clarence Pier to Canoe Lake - that would bé good for visitors. And they really nead to sort out Clarence Pier too.

ANDREW GRINDEY: The area has always provided me with constant work in the engineering sector.

EMILY ACKLES:Voted by whom!?!?!? Portsmouth is an awful place to work. It’s a tiny island with too many people... Ughhhh!

NICK ALLEN: I’ve worked in Portsmouth on and off since I’ve left school and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else

STUART POTTER: Yep, it’s full of low-paid retail jobs

DEAN SPICER: Really? Why? I can’t see that somehow!

KERRY THACKABERRY: I have worked in both the public sector and private sector here and I can’t complain

LAURA SHELDON: I bet it’s not in the top five places to commute to work though!