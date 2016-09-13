Portsmouth leaders unite to join annual civic celebration at the cathedral

CITY leaders united to show their pride in Portsmouth at a special mass.

The annual Civic Mass was held at St John’s Catholic Cathedral on Sunday.

The dean of the cathedral the Rev Canon Dominic Golding, welcomed city dignitaries including the Lord Mayor David Fuller, lady mayoress Leza Tremorin, city council leader Donna Jones, Flick Drummond MP for Portsmouth South and Chief Inspector James Pegler of Hampshire Constabulary.

Councillor Jones praised the dean for his sermon, in which he spoke of his pride in the Catholic church.

She added: ‘Sunday’s event was all about civic pride, and was an opportunity for the council to come together with key members of the community for a special occasion.

‘It was a beautiful service which really celebrated public, political and religious leadership, and had a real sense of community.’

Civic services are held by the city’s main denominations and faiths on an annual basis.