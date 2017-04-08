Portsmouth library goes Victorian for World Book Night

A VICTORIAN-themed celebration will be held in Portsmouth to mark World Book Night.

The city’s Central Library, in Guildhall Square, is hosting the action on Saturday, April 22, from 1pm.

It will feature a talk on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – creator of the Sherlock Holmes novels, who lived in Portsmouth from 1882 – by Doyle expert Alistair Duncan.

There will also be a three-round Victorian-themed quiz.

Entrance to the library event is £3 and includes tea/coffee and cake. To register, email libraries@portsmouthcc.gov.uk