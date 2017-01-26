Portsmouth man who died at Farlington Marshes is named

AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a man who died at Farlington Marshes.

The coroner’s office said Gareth Grist died on January 20.

It comes after police were called to the popular beauty spot at around 4.20pm.

Officers were told a Portsmouth man’s body had been found in a vehicle in the car park.

His death was not suspicious, Hampshire police said.

The 32-year-old’s inquest was opened and adjourned this week by the coroner’s office for the Portsmouth and South East Hampshire Coroner Area.