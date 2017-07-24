Portsmouth MP enlists in armed forces scheme

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has joined the parliamentary armed forces scheme.
The scheme gives MPs direct experience of life in the armed forces – something Mr Morgan says he is excited about, after his grandfather’s involvement in the D-Day landings.
He said: ‘This experience will allow more informed debate in parliament.
‘I relish this opportunity as another way to champion the views of those who work so hard to defend our country.’
