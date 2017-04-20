Portsmouth MP looks forward to General Election but says it wasn’t what she wanted

AN MP has expressed her dissatisfaction about the upcoming General Election after the national poll was confirmed yesterday.

Flick Drummond, Portsmouth South MP, told The News that while the poll was not ‘something she wanted’, she is looking forward to campaigning again.

She was speaking as MPs cleared the way for the snap election by a clear vote of 522 to 13.

Ms Drummond said: ‘It was not something I wanted, but I can see the prime minister’s reasoning behind it.

‘It shows Europe that she means business.

‘For me, it means that I will have to get back on the campaign trail, which I am looking forward to.

‘I love speaking to constituents and hearing their thoughts, so it will be exciting for me.

‘I hope the people will vote me back in so I can pick up where I left off.’

People will now take to the polls on June 8.

Theresa May shocked Westminster with the announcement yesterday morning, which led to a crowded Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ms Drummond said of the mood: ‘It was quite rowdy today.

‘Labour were noisy as they’ve got more to lose.’