Portsmouth MP praises new act of law to help the city’s homeless

A NEW act of law that requires councils provide advice and help those living on the streets has been welcomed by an MP at it was given royal assent

The Homeless Reduction Act will provide £61m for councils to meet the costs incurred in dealing with their new responsibilities.

It obliges councils to begin assessing someone at risk of being made homeless after 56 days before they lose their home – it was 28 days.

Flick Drummond, Portsmouth South MP, welcomed the news, and said: ‘This new law will do a great deal to tackle a growing problem in our city and it shows the government has listened to charities, like Shelter, who have campaigned valiantly to ensure action was taken.

‘I take an active role in trying to help the homeless in Portsmouth and I worked on the bill’s committee, so I am personally pleased it is now law and that councils will have a duty and the resources to help more rough sleepers.

‘The law is long overdue and this is a big step forward.’