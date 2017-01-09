Portsmouth named as one of the best places to look for a job in 2017

PORTSMOUTH has been named as number five in a list of the top 10 cities to look for work in 2017.

This comes as a report conducted by Jobsite said applications are set to surge today as people return to work and decide to move on.

There was a 60 per cent increase in applications on the first day back at work last year, and the trend is expected to continue.

The list of the top 10 cities, which comes from job site CV-Library, names Southampton as the fourth best city, with Liverpool as the first.

Edinburgh and London followed as second and third.

Nick Gold, chief executive of Jobsite, said: ‘We see a remarkable growth in applications, candidate registrations and visits during the first working week of the year, with an exceptional spike on the first working Monday as professionals begin to action their new year resolutions.

Manchester came after Portsmouth at number six, and was followed by Hull, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Bristol.

Lee Biggins, managing director of CV-Library, said: ‘It’s great to see the job markets in these key UK cities performing so well.

‘And it’s particularly good news for local job-hunters who are looking for work this January.’